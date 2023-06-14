Arvest Trust Co. N A Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock opened at $128.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

