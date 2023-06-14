Arvest Trust Co. N A Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arvest Trust Co. N A trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,752,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 11.4% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned approximately 0.40% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $180,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,388 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,890 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,862.4% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,925,000 after buying an additional 1,436,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,180,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

