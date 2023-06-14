Arvest Trust Co. N A Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Arvest Trust Co. N A lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $201.11 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

