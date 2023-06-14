ASD Price Tops $0.0548 on Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. ASD has a total market cap of $36.20 million and $4.13 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00020180 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00018705 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015616 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,118.27 or 1.00028336 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0553671 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,103,663.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.