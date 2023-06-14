Asp Bb Holdings Llc Sells 1,725,000 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,805,150 shares in the company, valued at $156,103,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of BLBD stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 398,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.96 million, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $28.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89.
BLBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.
Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.
