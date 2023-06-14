Asp Bb Holdings Llc Sells 1,725,000 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,805,150 shares in the company, valued at $156,103,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BLBD stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 398,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.96 million, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $28.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89.

BLBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Securities LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,069,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 543,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 54,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

