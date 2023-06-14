Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Director Sells $512,439.84 in Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AZPN traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.55. 207,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.50. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.40 and a 1-year high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $229.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle.

