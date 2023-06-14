Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Director Sells $512,439.84 in Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of AZPN traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.55. 207,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.50. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.40 and a 1-year high of $263.59.
Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $229.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.
About Aspen Technology
Aspen Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle.
