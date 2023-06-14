AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.00

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 47.35 ($0.59), with a volume of 237590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.64).

AssetCo Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £66.76 million, a P/E ratio of -637.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

AssetCo Company Profile

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

