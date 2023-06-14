Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Bought by Fairmount Funds Management LLC

Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) by 108.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,901,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989,661 shares during the period. Astria Therapeutics accounts for approximately 4.5% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned 0.11% of Astria Therapeutics worth $28,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Astria Therapeutics by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Astria Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

ATXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ATXS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 17,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,256. The firm has a market cap of $316.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

