Atlantic Investment Management Inc. Has $26.56 Million Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Atlantic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,258 shares during the quarter. Flowserve accounts for 14.4% of Atlantic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Flowserve worth $26,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 26.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 138.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $38.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

