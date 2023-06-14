AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. HSBC dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,490,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,668,215. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

