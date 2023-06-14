Aua Capital Management LLC Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,789,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 211,707,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 9,236,967 shares of company stock valued at $541,262,534 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.82.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $54.30 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

