Aua Capital Management LLC Purchases 749 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.9% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $159.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $160.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

