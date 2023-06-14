Aua Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Aua Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.97. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.