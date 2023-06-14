Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.80

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 127799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$68.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.15.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

