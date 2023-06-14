Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the May 15th total of 933,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGSF remained flat at $6.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69. Autogrill has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

