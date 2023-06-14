Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the May 15th total of 933,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Autogrill Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATGSF remained flat at $6.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69. Autogrill has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $6.98.
Autogrill Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autogrill (ATGSF)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Autogrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autogrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.