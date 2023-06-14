Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lowered by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,540,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,958 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 6.0% of Fundsmith LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,323,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $220.49 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

