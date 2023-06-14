AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on AN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total value of $6,394,743.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,285,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,486,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total value of $6,394,743.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,285,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,486,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,381,171.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,267,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,202,842.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,423 shares of company stock valued at $39,893,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

AutoNation Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 197.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,311,000 after acquiring an additional 579,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,698,000 after acquiring an additional 522,990 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3,729.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 492,074 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,774,000 after acquiring an additional 414,240 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AN stock opened at $151.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $158.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.95.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Read More

