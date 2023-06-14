Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Cap Achieves $549.76 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $4.69 or 0.00018697 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $549.76 million and $36.55 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,297,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,297,479.85399263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.02182703 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $44,806,133.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

