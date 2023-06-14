Axie Infinity Price Hits $4.71 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $4.71 or 0.00018804 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $552.92 million and approximately $35.66 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,297,480 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,297,479.85399263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.02182703 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $44,806,133.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

