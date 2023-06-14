Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Sells $247,740.00 in Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AX traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $40.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,254. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $20,955,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 22.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,670,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after purchasing an additional 485,842 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 18.5% during the first quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,304,000 after purchasing an additional 187,763 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,555,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,443,000 after purchasing an additional 177,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,466,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 173,836 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

