Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.
