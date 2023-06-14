B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Short Interest Down 66.2% in May

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 17,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.