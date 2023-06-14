B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 (NASDAQ:RILYO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 (NASDAQ:RILYO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 Stock Performance

Shares of RILYO opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

