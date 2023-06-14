B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BTG. National Bank Financial increased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of B2Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.46.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $473.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 140.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 48.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

