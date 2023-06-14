Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0035.
Banco Bradesco Stock Performance
NYSE BBDO traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. 6,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47.
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
