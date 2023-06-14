Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0035.

NYSE BBDO traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. 6,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 138,029 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

