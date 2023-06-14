Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Shares Gap Down to $3.52

Shares of Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.43. Banco Itaú Chile shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 1,494 shares trading hands.

Banco Itaú Chile Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98.

About Banco Itaú Chile

Banco Itau Chile engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

