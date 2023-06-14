Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of BKHYY stock remained flat at $43.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.5884 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

