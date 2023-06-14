Bank of America Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $530.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.
Intuit stock opened at $447.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $433.66 and its 200 day moving average is $416.01. Intuit has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The company has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.
In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
