Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the May 15th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BCNAF stock remained flat at $30.01 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. Barco has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01.

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in Belgium and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, and custom medical displays; rear-projection, and LED and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; wireless conferencing and presentation systems; and medical platforms, such as skin imaging, digital operation, and medical advice equipment.

