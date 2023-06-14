Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the May 15th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Barco Stock Performance
BCNAF stock remained flat at $30.01 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. Barco has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01.
Barco Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barco (BCNAF)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.