Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Update

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 1,066.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MPV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. 3,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,173. Barings Participation Investors has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69.
Barings Participation Investors Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors
About Barings Participation Investors
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
See Also
