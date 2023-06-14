Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Update

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 1,066.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. 3,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,173. Barings Participation Investors has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69.

Barings Participation Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

About Barings Participation Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 29.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 378.3% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 130,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 103,607 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

