Barrick Gold (GOLD) versus The Competition Financial Review

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) is one of 648 public companies in the “Gold” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Barrick Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold’s rivals have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.8% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Gold” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Gold” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Barrick Gold pays out 666.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Gold” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 128.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Barrick Gold lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This table compares Barrick Gold and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.01 billion $432.00 million 280.17 Barrick Gold Competitors $425.09 million $7.36 million 11.69

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Barrick Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 1.06% 3.46% 2.39% Barrick Gold Competitors 464.77% -14.36% -2.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Barrick Gold and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold Competitors 525 3263 5938 207 2.59

As a group, “Gold” companies have a potential upside of 31.42%. Given Barrick Gold’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Barrick Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States. The company also has ownership interests in producing copper mines located in Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia; and various other projects located throughout the Americas, Asia, and Africa. Barrick Gold Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

