Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.29

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 2279790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Baytex Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.