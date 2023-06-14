Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lowered its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 2.70% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $92,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 54,774 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 186,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period.

BECN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 99,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,379,877.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,054.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 99,880 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,379,877.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,299 shares of company stock worth $930,037. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BECN traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $76.96. 93,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,002. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $77.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

