Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0503 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $268.18 million and $4.68 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,734.61 or 0.06686998 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00045805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00033779 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015348 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,558,263 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,958,263 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

