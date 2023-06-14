BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s 6th Largest Position

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,287,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733,482 shares during the period. BILL comprises approximately 8.7% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.21% of BILL worth $140,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,931,000. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of BILL by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 692,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,440,000 after buying an additional 40,228 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of BILL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 176,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its stake in shares of BILL by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 125,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 69,783 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Price Performance

BILL stock opened at $118.12 on Wednesday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $179.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. On average, analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BILL news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,531 shares of company stock worth $3,543,480. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

