Bitcicoin Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Bitcicoin has a market capitalization of $26.14 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcicoin Coin Profile

Bitcicoin (BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 7,654,450,322 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com/en. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.

Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.

In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.

See the Features tab for additional information.”

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

