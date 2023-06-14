Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Hits $21.36 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $21.36 million and approximately $41,180.44 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

