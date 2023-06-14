Bitcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.24 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $503.69 billion and $9.24 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $25,960.57 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.39 or 0.00405980 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00098123 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019867 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000470 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,401,987 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
