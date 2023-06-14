BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $72,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MHN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. 27,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,670. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.