BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.37

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.37 and traded as low as $10.13. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 10,624 shares trading hands.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 13,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

