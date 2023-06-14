BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.37

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.37 and traded as low as $10.13. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 10,624 shares trading hands.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.