BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.56

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.56 and last traded at $49.59, with a volume of 398547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

