Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BGX opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $12.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 92,594 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,883 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $3,102,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 148,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

