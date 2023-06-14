Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:BSL opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $14.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (BSL)
- Silicon Motion: The Market’s Best Merger Arbitrage Opportunity
- High-Yield MillerKnoll, Inc.: Value or Value Trap?
- What To Expect From The 2nd Quarter Earnings Cycle
- Ceridian Forms Constructive Base; Stock Up 13.68% In Past Month
- What Do the Student Loan Repayments Mean for the Retail Sector?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.