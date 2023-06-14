Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:BSL opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $14.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSL. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 102,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 37,655 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

