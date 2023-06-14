Boeing Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 125,317 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 38% compared to the average volume of 91,079 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

NYSE:BA opened at $220.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.23. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

