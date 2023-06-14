Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the May 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Bolloré Stock Performance

BOIVF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. 19,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,121. Bolloré has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.

Get Bolloré alerts:

About Bolloré

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.