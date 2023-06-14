Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the May 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Bolloré Stock Performance
BOIVF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. 19,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,121. Bolloré has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.
About Bolloré
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bolloré (BOIVF)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.