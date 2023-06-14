boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,506,200 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the May 15th total of 5,404,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:BHHOF remained flat at $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

