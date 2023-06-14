boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,506,200 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the May 15th total of 5,404,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
boohoo group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BHHOF remained flat at $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $0.63.
boohoo group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on boohoo group (BHHOF)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.