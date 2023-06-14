Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,614.05 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,786.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,636.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2,428.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $96.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,089,937. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.