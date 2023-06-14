Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.28

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.28 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 15.44 ($0.19). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19), with a volume of 207,540 shares trading hands.

Braveheart Investment Group Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.17. The firm has a market cap of £9.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.33 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 18.07 and a current ratio of 18.75.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.