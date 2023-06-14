Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the May 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bravo Multinational Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRVO remained flat at $0.39 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. Bravo Multinational has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

Get Bravo Multinational alerts:

About Bravo Multinational

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Bravo Multinational, Inc engages in the leasing of gaming equipment. It includes video poker and slot machines, eight blackjack and miscellaneous game tables, related furniture and equipment, roulette table and related furniture and equipment, bingo equipment and furniture, casino chips, bill acceptors, coin counters, and miscellaneous office equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Bravo Multinational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravo Multinational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.