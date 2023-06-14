Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the May 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bravo Multinational Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRVO remained flat at $0.39 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. Bravo Multinational has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.95.
About Bravo Multinational
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bravo Multinational (BRVO)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Bravo Multinational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravo Multinational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.