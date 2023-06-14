Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:BAERW) Short Interest Update

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 720.3% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAERW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

Bridger Aerospace Group Price Performance

Shares of BAERW stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.49.

